Large fire in south Minneapolis injures 3, displaces dozens of people

A large fire in south Minneapolis that burned for hours from late Wednesday into Thursday morning left three people — including two firefighters — injured and displaced dozens of residents.

The four-alarm fire on the 5600 block of Lyndale Avenue South spread from a garage to two adjacent residential buildings. One resident was transported to a hospital for a respiratory condition and two firefighters were taken to a hospital for a shoulder and knee injuries.

A four-alarm fire on the 5600 block of Lyndale Avenue South in Minneapolis overnight destroyed a garage and caused major damage to two adjacent residential buildings. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, crews responded around 11:24 p.m. Wednesday to a fire in a detached garage. The fire crews on the scene found the garage engulfed in flames and the fire spreading to a three-story apartment building on one side, and a former motel — recently converted to affordable housing — on the other.

The fire department said four alarms were called to get extra personnel and equipment on scene. Minneapolis firefighters used several water hoses and set up an aerial ladder water tower to spray large amounts of water on the fire.

Turn Up Your Support MPR News helps you turn down the noise and build shared understanding. Turn up your support for this public resource and keep trusted journalism accessible to all.

The fire on the 5600 block of Lyndale Avenue South started in a detached garage and spread to two adjacent residential buildings, including a former motel that had recently been converted to affordable housing. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

The fire spread through the roofline of the apartment building and former motel, and crews had to cut holes in the motel’s roof to stop the fire from spreading.

Firefighters worked through the early morning hours to put out the fire, and some crews remained on-scene as of 8 a.m.

The garage and the cars inside were destroyed by the flames. Fire officials said the roof of the three-story apartment building collapsed and there was a partial roof collapse at the former motel.

At least 50 residents were displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.