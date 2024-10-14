Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Weather and Climate News
The Associated Press

Wisconsin officials require burning permits in 13 counties as dry conditions continue

Trees with yellow and red leaves.
Fall colors are peaking along Skyline Parkway in Duluth on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2024.
Andrew Krueger | MPR News

Wisconsin officials are requiring people in 13 counties to obtain burning permits as dry conditions continue.

The state Department of Natural Resources announced Monday that permit requirements will go into effect just after midnight Tuesday in areas the agency protects in all of Columbia, Crawford, Green Lake, Marquette, Portage, Richland, Sauk, Waupaca and Waushara counties and portions of Octone, Dane, Grant and Iowa counties.

People in those areas will need an annual DNR permit for burning in a barrel, a debris pile, and in grass and wooded areas unless the ground is snow-covered. Permits aren't needed for campfires intended for cooking or warmth, but the agency warns that people should use extreme caution and avoid starting campfires during the day.

Usually the DNR imposes burning permit requirements from Jan. 1 through May 31 anytime the ground isn't snow-covered. But a lack of rain statewide, coupled with dead leaves and dry vegetation, have led to elevated wildfire concerns, the agency said.