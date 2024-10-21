Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Minnesota News
Estelle Timar-Wilcox

Police recover body from pond after search for missing child in Eden Prairie

Police in Eden Prairie ended a search for a missing child on Sunday night after recovering a body matching his description from a nearby pond.

Eleven-year-old Mohamed Mohamed was last seen at his home near Eden Prairie Center just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, according to police. He was autistic and non-verbal. Eden Prairie authorities launched a search with assistance from K-9 units, drones and a state patrol helicopter.  

Police found a body matching Mohamed’s description in a pond near his home around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. 

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Water Patrol and the county medical examiner are assisting with an investigation. 

It’s the second apparent drowning of a child with autism in the Twin Cities this year. A missing 4-year-old in Hopkins was found dead in Minnehaha Creek after a search in June. 