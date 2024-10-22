Justice Sotomayor says civics education key to future of democracy

During a visit to Minnesota on Monday, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor said that civics education is key to preserving democracy and the rule of law.

Sotomayor met with middle and high school students from around the state during the grand opening of the Justice and Democracy Center at the St. Paul federal courthouse.

The center, which is one of four in the country, includes exhibits about landmark cases, the U.S. Constitution, and the legal system.

In brief public remarks, Sotomayor said that too many Americans don’t understand how their government works.

Turn Up Your Support MPR News helps you turn down the noise and build shared understanding. Turn up your support for this public resource and keep trusted journalism accessible to all.

“Studies show that barely one in five young people have basic and sufficient civic knowledge,” Sotomayor said. “And a recent survey of American adults found that one third could not name the three branches of government. Imagine that."

The justice also noted that the federal government spends far more per K-through-12 student on science, technology, engineering, and math subjects than it does on civics education.

"In order to preserve our democracy, we must all commit to teaching our children about the importance of law and an independent judiciary,” Sotomayor said.

U.S. District Judge John Tunheim, who spearheaded fundraising efforts for the center and introduced Sotomayor at the private event, said that until now, Minnesota’s federal courthouses never had a place to teach young people about the role of the judicial system in a democratic society.

“It’s a shock when I read the statistics. Young people today are sharply divided over whether a democracy or an autocracy would be better for our country,” Tunheim said. “How can people think that?”

Sotomayor is expected to speak Tuesday afternoon at the investiture ceremony for her former law clerk Judge Elizabeth Bentley who recently joined the Minnesota Court of Appeals.