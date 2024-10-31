Halloween snow! Photos and snowfall totals from around Minnesota

It’s been a Halloween filled with rain and snow for much of Minnesota and the heaviest snow fell in the Twin Cities area.

Snow falling across much of southern, central Minnesota for Halloween What you need to know

While most of the precipitation fell as rain and sleet, many areas recorded more than 4 inches of snow. Here’s a look at some snowfall totals, as reported by the National Weather Service on Thursday evening:

4.3 inches — Monticello, Plymouth, Sandstone

4 inches — Winthrop

3.5 inches — Maple Lake

3 inches — Buffalo, Maple Plain

2.8 inches — Hinckley, Mound

2.4 inches — Windom

2 inches — St. Bonifacius

1.6 inches — Duluth

Neither rain nor snow stopped Minnesotans of all ages from living Halloween to the fullest. MPR News freelance photographer Erica Dischino went to northern Minnesota and captured those moments.

We would love to see your photos! Send us your Halloween snowfall shots at tell@mpr.org.

Snow accumulates along Johnson Road Thursday in Hermantown, Minn. Erica Dischino for MPR News

Elijah Bennett, 8, holds a snowball while wearing a costume as his family keeps warm in their car waiting for Halloween festivities to begin Thursday, in Duluth. Erica Dischino for MPR News

Snow piles on changing leaves along Alexander Road Thursday, in Hermantown, Minn. Erica Dischino for MPR News

Water droplets from wintry weather are seen on Halloween decorations Thursday, in Esko, Minn. Erica Dischino for MPR News

Hunter Nelson, 3, dressed as a member of the military, looks in his trick-or-treat bag with his mother Tia Nelson of Cloquet, Minn. on Halloween day Thursday at the Cloquet Public Library. Erica Dischino for MPR News

Halloween decorations fill the yard of a home off East Highway 61 Thursday in Esko, Minn. Erica Dischino for MPR News

Annabelle Nelson, 7, of Cloquet, Minn. fixes her fairy wings in the wind on Halloween day Thursday. Erica Dischino for MPR News

Halloween decorations are seen among wintery weather Thursday, along Main Street in Barnum, Minn. Erica Dischino for MPR News

The outline of a skeleton is seen through a foggy window Thursday, in Esko, Minn. Erica Dischino for MPR News