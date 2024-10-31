Halloween snow! Photos and snowfall totals from around Minnesota
It’s been a Halloween filled with rain and snow for much of Minnesota and the heaviest snow fell in the Twin Cities area.
While most of the precipitation fell as rain and sleet, many areas recorded more than 4 inches of snow. Here’s a look at some snowfall totals, as reported by the National Weather Service on Thursday evening:
4.3 inches — Monticello, Plymouth, Sandstone
4 inches — Winthrop
3.5 inches — Maple Lake
3 inches — Buffalo, Maple Plain
2.8 inches — Hinckley, Mound
2.4 inches — Windom
2 inches — St. Bonifacius
1.6 inches — Duluth
Neither rain nor snow stopped Minnesotans of all ages from living Halloween to the fullest. MPR News freelance photographer Erica Dischino went to northern Minnesota and captured those moments.
We would love to see your photos! Send us your Halloween snowfall shots at tell@mpr.org.
