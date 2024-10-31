Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Minneapolis News
MPR News Staff

Minneapolis will pay man who witnessed Floyd’s murder $30,000

A woman speaks
Council member Andrea Jenkins speaks during a meeting in Minneapolis on July 18. The city of Minneapolis will pay $30,000 to one of the people who witnessed the murder of George Floyd in 2020. 
Ben Hovland | MPR News

The city of Minneapolis will pay $30,000 to one of the people who witnessed the murder of George Floyd in 2020. 

Charles McMillian was a bystander who pleaded with Floyd to comply with police officers who were trying to get Floyd into a squad car. He testified during the trial of Derek Chauvin that he also pleaded with officers to let Floyd breathe. 

On Thursday the Minneapolis City Council agreed to settle McMillian’s lawsuit which alleges that he suffered from emotional distress due to what he experienced. 

City Council member Andrea Jenkins said McMillian’s testimony during the Chauvin trial was significant.

“He gave a powerful testimony that I believe really helped to indict the officers and subsequently have them put in jail,” said Jenkins. “And so I just want to thank Charles for his bravery in that situation.”

During a ceremony held earlier this year to commemorate the 4th anniversary of Floyd’s death, McMillian said he still feels a connection with Floyd.

“I carry him with me,” McMillian said. “I will carry him the rest of my life with me. I will carry him to my grave with me because he are me. He’s right here. He ain’t separated from me since the day.”