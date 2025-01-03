Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Crime, Law and Justice
Hannah Yang
Windom, Minn.

California man charged in New Year’s Eve homicide in Windom

A 26-year-old California man was charged Friday for allegedly stabbing and killing a man in a Windom bar on New Year’s Eve and injuring another.

According to the criminal complaint, witnesses say the stabbing occurred after the accused had been ejected from the Phat Pheasant Pub for threatening behavior. He went to his truck and returned with what was described as a hunting knife. He was alleged to have fatally stabbed one man and injured another in the bar. 

Authorities said the man’s California driver’s license identifies him by the last name “Happy,” with the first-name line stating “No Name Given.” He faces two first-degree murder charges among several others. 

He’s currently being held at the Cottonwood County Jail.