GOP leaders call on Sen. Eichorn to resign after arrest for allegedly soliciting a minor

Minnesota state Sen. Justin Eichorn was arrested Monday in Bloomington for allegedly soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Bloomington police said Eichorn was arrested near the 8300 block of Normandale Avenue at around 6 p.m. Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, was booked into the Bloomington city jail and remains in custody.

In a statement, the Bloomington Police Department said a detective had communicated with Eichorn “who thought he was talking to a 16-year-old female” and then arranged a meetup on Monday. He was arrested without incident outside of his vehicle by uniformed officers, Bloomington police said.

Hours after news of the arrest became public, Senate Republicans along with Republican Speaker of the House Lisa Demuth called for Eichorn to resign his seat.

Minnesota state Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids Minnesota Senate photo

Eichorn, 40, is listed in his Senate biography as an entrepreneur who is married with four children. He was first elected to the Senate in 2016.

MPR News generally does not name suspects until they are charged with a crime. Editors chose to name Eichorn following his arrest given his prominence as an elected senator. He has not been charged with a crime.

MPR News has sought comment from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office and from a spokesperson for Eichorn. A call to a number associated with Eichorn went to voicemail.

Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy, DFL-St. Paul, said in a statement, “The felony allegation against Senator Eichorn is deeply disturbing, and raises serious questions that will need to be answered by the court, as well as his caucus and constituents.”

In a statement attributed to the Senate Republican caucus, there was a call for Eichorn to go.

“We are shocked by these reports and this alleged conduct demands an immediate resignation,” it read. “Justin has a difficult road ahead and he needs to focus on his family.”

House Speaker Lisa Demuth said in a joint statement with another House Republican leader that Eichorn’s arrest involved serious allegations that warrant resignation.

“While he is entitled to due process, we must hold legislators to a higher standard,” Demuth’s statement said.

Eichorn’s arrest on Monday came hours after he and four other Republican senators introduced legislation to designate “Trump Derangement Syndrome” as a mental illness.

He also currently serves on the Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation Advisory Board.

More reporting to come. Check back for details.