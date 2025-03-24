Stearns County dairy herd tests positive for avian flu

State animal health officials have confirmed bird flu in a central Minnesota dairy herd, the first new case in dairy cows since last summer.

In February, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture began testing raw milk samples from each of Minnesota's roughly 1,600 dairy farms on a monthly basis.

The H5N1 virus appeared in samples collected from a Stearns County herd. A national lab confirmed the results on March 21. The state Board of Animal Health has quarantined the herd until tests show it's no longer infected.

Health officials say there's no concern for the safety of the public milk supply. Milk sold in stores is pasteurized to kill bacteria and viruses.

Minnesota has not reported any human cases of avian influenza. The Board of Animal Health says people who work with or have direct contact with infected animals are most at risk for getting sick.

The Minnesota Department of Health monitors people who have direct contact with infected animals. It also provides testing, anti-viral drugs and personal protective equipment to farm workers.

Regular sampling and testing allows state agencies to identify which herds are infected, monitor trends and help prevent its spread to unaffected animals, said Thom Petersen, state agriculture commissioner, in a news release.

Minnesota's first case of avian flu in dairy cattle was confirmed last June in Benton County. The disease isn’t fatal for most dairy cattle, but can cause low appetite, decreased milk production and thickened or discolored milk. Dairy farmers are required to dispose of milk from sick animals.

The virus has been far more destructive to the poultry industry, where it has caused the deaths of millions of commercial turkeys and chickens since 2022. More than 170 species of North American wild birds also have been infected with bird flu.