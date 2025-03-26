Former Sen. Justin Eichorn to be released to a halfway house as federal criminal case proceeds

A federal magistrate judge gave clearance Wednesday for former state Sen. Justin Eichorn to be released under conditions to a halfway house as the criminal case that led to his resignation proceeds.

Eichorn, who has been in jail since his arrest last week in Bloomington for attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, appeared in the U.S. District courthouse in St. Paul in an orange jumpsuit. After a lengthy hearing, he was granted release to a setting with less confinement.

The decision came despite arguments from prosecutors that the Grand Rapids Republican should stay in jail, given discrepancies in statements he made to a pretrial service officer.

Federal prosecutors contend Eichorn misled them about the existence of a firearm in the St. Paul apartment he rented while serving in the Legislature. They also suggested he attempted to keep a laptop and cell phone from investigators by having someone try to retrieve them while he was locked up.

Defense attorney Charles Hawkins asked FBI Special Agent Matthew Vogel if it was possible that the laptop recovered from Eichorn’s apartment was one he and his wife used for their shared apartment leasing business.

FBI agents found a laptop inside a red bag in former Minnesota State Sen. Justin Eichorn's apartment. Screengrab from the U.S. District Court of Minnesota motion from March 23. Courtesy of U.S. District Court of Minnesota

Hawkins said his client’s wife, who tried to pick up the laptop at the apartment, could have needed it for business purposes. She was met by FBI agents, according to a prior court filing.

Brittany Eichorn filed for divorce on Monday.

Vogel said he doesn’t have information to confirm or deny what was on the computer yet.

The prosecution said Eichorn shared the password to the laptop. Investigators are currently examining it. But since much of the information on it is encrypted, Vogel said it would take time to get full results.

Hawkins also argued that Eichorn’s claim that he did not have a gun was not a lie, but a misunderstanding. He said the former lawmaker’s statement made to court interviewers could have been misheard in a noisy interview room or he could have misunderstood the question.

Prosecuting attorney Dan Bobier told Judge Shannon Elkins he was most concerned about Eichorn allegedly lying to the court about having a gun in his apartment.

Bobier argued there was no misunderstanding about the question.

“He has no interest in being honest,” Bobier argued. “That’s a problem and it’s one warranting detention.”

Inside a red bag FBI agents found in former Minnesota State Sen. Justin Eichorn's apartment, agents found $1,000 in cash, a handgun and ammunition, a laptop computer, an SD memory card, an Apple iPhone, and several of his state Senate business cards. Screengrab from the U.S. District Court of Minnesota motion from March 23. Courtesy of U.S. District Court of Minnesota

After an hours-long hearing, Elkins ruled that Eichorn should be released to a halfway house. She said he is not a flight risk given significant ties to Minnesota and is not a danger to the public given his lack of a criminal history or mental health concerns.

The judge said Eichorn would be released under strict conditions — including not leaving Minnesota, staying in a halfway house, not possessing a gun, being on home detention and submitting to GPS monitoring — and asked if he understood that if he breaks any of them, he’d be arrested pursuant to a warrant.

“It’s clear your honor,” Eichorn said.

Bobier asked for a 48-hour stay on the release order, but Elkins denied the request.

Eichorn’s defense challenged probable cause in the case, arguing that the prosecution couldn’t prove Eichorn would have followed through with paying for an encounter with a person he had contacted through a prostitution ad.

But Elkins ruled against that challenge. She said it made no difference whether Eichorn finalized an agreement with the person he believed to be a teenage girl; the fact that he offered anything in exchange for sexual contact with someone he believed to be underage was enough to break the law.

Eichorn’s attorney said it’s likely his client will be placed in a halfway house in Duluth.

The next hearing in the case hasn’t been scheduled.

MPR News reporter Peter Cox contributed to this story