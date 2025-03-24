Eichorn tried to obstruct investigation and lied about having a gun, prosecutors say

Federal prosecutors have accused former Minnesota State Sen. Justin Eichorn of attempting to obstruct their investigation.

In court documents filed Sunday, prosecutors say Eichorn, who has been charged for attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, lied about having access to a firearm and tried to keep a cell phone and laptop from investigators.

They say he called an associate from jail to have her pick up a computer from his St. Paul apartment.

FBI agents found a laptop Eichorn's apartment. Screengrab from the U.S. District Court of Minnesota motion from Sunday, March 23. Courtesy of U.S. District Court of Minnesota

FBI agents intercepted the unnamed associate trying to enter the apartment Friday. Investigators then found a bag with a handgun, a laptop and a cell phone that had been reset to factory settings.

Prosecutors say it is unclear whether the phone was reset before or after Eichorn's arrest, and say they don't know what evidence, if any, is on the computer. But they say Eichorn's actions warrant keeping him in jail until his trial. The court had previously ruled Eichorn could be released to a halfway house this week.

Inside a red bag FBI agents found in Eichorn's apartment, agents found $1,000 in cash, a handgun and ammunition, a laptop computer, an SD memory card, an Apple iPhone, and several of his state Senate business cards. Screengrab from the U.S. District Court of Minnesota motion from Sunday, March 23. Courtesy of U.S. District Court of Minnesota

Bloomington police arrested Eichorn on March 17 after he allegedly texted with an undercover officer who he believed was a 17-year-old girl. Over several days, Eichorn texted the number and asked about services that the 17 year old offered, as well as prices. He also asked for explicit photos.

Eichorn allegedly had $129 in cash, a condom and two cell phones with him when he was arrested. The charging document said he was seen “manipulating his phone” as he returned to his truck when officers moved in to arrest Eichorn.

If convicted, Eichorn faces a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence on the federal charge.

Eichorn has since resigned from his Senate seat.