What to know now about measles in Minnesota after one case confirmed in state resident

Most people are vaccinated against measles, one of the most contagious, life-threatening respiratory diseases caused by a virus. But declining vaccination rates and vaccine skepticism are contributing to outbreaks in several states.

Minnesota health officials have reported one confirmed case of measles this year. The Hennepin County resident was vaccinated and not infectious while in Minnesota but traveled to Washington, D.C., and may have exposed people to the virus after visiting multiple locations in the district while contagious, and when riding an Amtrak train. The person also visited an urgent care location, according to the District of Columbia health department.

Health officials still emphasize that vaccination is the best way to prevent outbreaks.

Here are the answers to four common questions.

Turn Up Your Support MPR News helps you turn down the noise and build shared understanding. Turn up your support for this public resource and keep trusted journalism accessible to all.

How do people catch measles?

Measles is found in the mucus of the nose and throat of an infected person. When they cough or sneeze, the virus spreads through the air via droplets. You can also contract measles by touching a contaminated surface. An infected individual can transmit the disease four days before and four days after the onset of the characteristic rash associated with the virus.

Jayne Griffith, a senior epidemiologist at the Minnesota Department of Health, said being unvaccinated and coming in close proximity to a measles case significantly increases the risk of becoming infected.

“It is like throwing a lit match into a big pile of tinder when you introduce the measles virus into a community that is susceptible. It will just take off and grow very quickly,” Griffith said.

Symptoms of a measles infection include high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes followed by a full body rash. The disease can be especially dangerous for babies and young children.

In the U.S., about one out of five unvaccinated individuals who contract measles will be admitted to the hospital. In 2024, about 40 percent of people with measles were hospitalized.

There is no specific treatment for measles, and the virus can lead to severe health problems, including pneumonia, encephalitis, brain damage, pregnancy complications and death.

Anyone can become sick from measles, even healthy children and adults.

Is the measles vaccine safe and effective?

Doctors and health officials suggest getting the combination measles-mumps-rubella, or MMR vaccine which is typically administered in two doses.

The vaccine has been in use for over five decades and is considered safe and effective by the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It usually provides life-long protection.

The first dose of the MMR vaccine is recommended at 12 to 15 months of age and may be given in combination with other vaccines. A single dose is around 93 percent effective against the measles. The second dose is recommended between 4 and 6 years old. Full protection is two shots, which is roughly 97 percent effective.

The most common side effects from the MMR vaccine include fever, a mild rash and soreness in the arm where the shot was given.

The Minnesota Department of Health regularly conducts surveillance with health care providers for any patients suspected of having measles.

“When we evaluate all the people that have been exposed to a particular case, we do not commonly see transmission occur within the general population or to people that have had at least one MMR,” Griffith said.

Boxes and vials of the measles, mumps, rubella virus vaccine at a clinic on March 1. Jan Sonnenmair | Getty Images

How do I know if I am protected against measles?

Adults born before 1957 likely acquired natural immunity to measles by being exposed to the virus before vaccines were introduced. However, Dr. Stacene Maroushek, a pediatric infectious disease physician at Hennepin Healthcare, said that older adults born after 1957 and vaccinated before 1968 should consider getting revaccinated. This is because earlier versions of the measles shot were not as effective.

Adults who have not received the vaccine, have not had the virus, or are uncertain about their status, can get at least one dose of the MMR vaccine.

Maroushek said that getting an additional dose of the vaccine is not harmful, even for those who have been vaccinated in the past or who have natural immunity from a previous infection.

She added that while an antibody titer test can be used to check for immunity to measles, it has limitations and may not accurately assess true protection against the virus. It is often simpler and more cost-effective to receive the MMR vaccine instead.

For most people, getting the test is unnecessary if they have already had two doses of MMR.

“We have done such a good job with the vaccines that we forgot how bad the diseases were. People think that it is not a big deal to miss a vaccine here or there because they have not experienced the severity of the diseases,” Maroushek said. “But it causes a lot of problems if the diseases start coming back and you are not fully vaccinated.”

Where can I get the measles vaccine?

The vaccine is readily available at Minnesota pharmacies, clinics and local health departments. Most insurance plans cover recommended vaccines.