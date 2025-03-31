AG Keith Ellison won't run for U.S. Senate, backs Flanagan for DFL nod

Attorney General Keith Ellison took himself off the list of potential U.S. Senate candidates Monday by endorsing another candidate for the DFL nod.

The Democratic attorney general is endorsing Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan for the Senate seat being vacated by Democratic Sen. Tina Smith, who is retiring rather than seeking a new term in 2026.

In a press release issued through Flanagan’s campaign, Ellison called Flanagan a “pragmatic progressive with a record of critical wins for families across Minnesota.”

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan speaks at Westwood Hills Nature Center in St. Louis Park, Minn., during the Mayors’ Iftar Dinner on Friday, March 21, 2025. Tom Baker for MPR News file

Flanagan said Ellison is a big backer on her side.

“That Keith sees a fellow fighter in me and someone who will stand by his side working for Minnesota’s families, businesses, farmers, and seniors means the world to this campaign,” she said in a written statement.

Ellison, who had left the door open to a Senate run for more than a month, hasn't detailed his own plans for 2026, when his term is up. He could seek a third term as attorney general, another office or move on.

The Senate Democratic field so far includes Flanagan and former DFL state Sen. Melisa López Franzen. U.S.. Reps. Angie Craig and Ilhan Omar are still considering a run.

On the Republican side, the announced candidates so far are Navy veteran Adam Schwarze and Royce White, a conservative podcaster who lost a 2024 Senate run.

The open Senate seat could attract more attention than if Smith had run, although midterm elections tend to be tougher for sitting president's party.