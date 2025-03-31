Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Minnesota News
Hannah Yang and Matt Sepic

MSU Mankato says ICE detained student; reason unclear

A drone shot of a campus
A drone shot of the Minnesota State University, Mankato campus.
Courtesy of Minnesota State University, Mankato

Federal immigration authorities have detained a second Minnesota college student.

Minnesota State University, Mankato said in an email Monday that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement apprehended the student at an off-campus residence on Friday, a day after ICE detained a University of Minnesota international graduate student.

President Edward Inch notified students and faculty with a campus-wide email about the detainment on Monday afternoon. He said the university was never in contact with ICE and that the agency never requested information from MSU Mankato and has not communicated with them to date. 

“This action hurts what we try to accomplish as a university — supporting all learners to receive the education they desire to make the impact they want in their communities,” Inch said in the email.  

The university said it was given no reason for the student’s detainment.

“I have reached out to our elected officials from both the state and federal level to share my concern and ask for their help in curbing this activity within our campus community of learners,” Inch said in the email. “I know this news may be upsetting for members of our community. If you or someone you know needs support, please use the campus resources available to you.”

After the news that a University of Minnesota student was arrested, union members and students rallied over the weekend in downtown Minneapolis and demonstrated adjacent to a federal immigration field office.