Minnesota pushes back on Trump demand to end DEI or lose school funding

Last week, the Trump administration told states they risked losing crucial federal funding unless they certified that they had eliminated diversity, equity and inclusion programs in K-12 schools. They had 10 days to comply.

Minnesota Education Commissioner Willie Jett responded by telling federal officials the state already complies with federal civil rights laws and that the Trump administration did not have the power “to unilaterally overrule the will of Congress.”

In a letter dated Monday, he said the Trump administration was attempting to “change the terms and conditions of federal financial assistance … without formal administrative process.”

That aid, known as Title I funding, is meant to aid schools with high proportions of low income students. It funds roughly 10 percent of Minnesota schools but in some districts it represents about 20 percent.

Jett argued the administration has not clearly defined the diversity, equity and inclusion programs it wanted states to get rid of. It also said the administration needed to go through proper legal channels.

“The current uncertainty and threats would penalize the most vulnerable children in Minnesota and are a distraction from the good work we need to do to ensure every student has access to a world-class education,” he said.

In a letter to Minnesota schools, Jett said the letter “does not change our work or our commitments to serving learners.”

There was no immediate response from the U.S. Education Department on Jett’s response.