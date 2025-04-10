Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Politics and Government News
Clay Masters

Rep. Ilhan Omar will run for reelection in the U.S. House, not an open Minnesota Senate seat

Woman speaks at podium
Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks during a town hall at Washburn High School in Minneapolis on March 20, that she hosted.
Liam James Doyle for MPR News

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar declared her intention Thursday to run for reelection for her current House seat next year — taking her out of the mix for a statewide race. 

Omar's decision to run for reelection means she will not seek the opportunity to replace Sen. Tina Smith, a fellow Democrat who is retiring after 2026. Omar had left the door open to a Senate run. 

First elected in 2018, Omar will be after a fifth term in the congressional district that encompasses Minneapolis and some inner-ring suburbs.

“At a time when our rights are under attack, it is more important than ever to fight back against the chaos, corruption, and callousness of the Trump Administration,” Omar said in a statement provided to MPR News announcing her intentions to run for reelection. 

A family walks together-1
Rep. Ilhan Omar walks with her daughters (Ilwad Hirsi -right and Isra Hirsi-left) and husband after she talks with the media during a campaign stop on primary day in Minneapolis on Aug. 13, 2024.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News

“In Minnesota, we know that organized people will always beat organized money. Our campaign is ready to build on our successful grassroots organizing efforts to have a record turnout for the midterms and help win back the majority,” Omar said. 

Omar has faced notable Democratic primary challenges over her four terms but won the last one comfortably over former Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels.

The 5th District is one of the strongest for Democrats anywhere in the country; Omar won her current term in 2024 with nearly 75 percent of the vote.

Omar did not say whether she plans to endorse anyone in the multicandidate Democratic contest for the seat currently held by Smith.