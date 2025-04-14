Teen run over, injured while playing 'Nerf Wars' in Sauk Rapids

Authorities in central Minnesota say a 16-year-old boy was injured Saturday when he was accidentally run over while playing “Nerf Wars.”

Police in Sauk Rapids say the teen from Rice was hiding on the ground next to a vehicle in Southside Park when his friend accidentally drove over him. The teen’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The Nerf Wars game, in which high school students wage public battles using foam dart guns, has raised safety concerns across Minnesota for years.

Sauk Rapids Police Chief Perry Beise said the incident “could have been horrific.” He said his department gets complaints every year about Nerf Wars.

Turn Up Your Support MPR News helps you turn down the noise and build shared understanding. Turn up your support for this public resource and keep trusted journalism accessible to all.

“Kids are jumping out of cars, chasing down other kids, shooting them with Nerf guns,” he said. “It’s calls like (reporting) suspicious activity. People are worried they’re getting attacked.”

Beise said parents should pay attention to their kids’ activities.

“If your kids are acting suspicious, find out what’s going on,” he said. “And for the young people — actions have consequences. This young man is going to recover from this Saturday, but it could have been much worse.”

In 2015, two Lakeville South students died in a crash that authorities said was linked to a Nerf Wars game.

Beise said authorities are not pursuing criminal charges in the Sauk Rapids incident. One of his officers reached out to the parents of the teen who organized this year’s Nerf Wars. The teen agreed to cancel the game and return or donate the money collected.

“We’re just happy that they’ve stopped this year, and we hope that it stops for good, so that nobody gets hurt in the future,” Beise said.



Use the audio player above to listen to a conversation with Sauk Rapids police chief Perry Beise and Minnesota Now host Nina Moini. This conversation was produced by Ellen Finn.