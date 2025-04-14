Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Crime, Law and Justice
Kirsti Marohn

Teen run over, injured while playing 'Nerf Wars' in Sauk Rapids

A teenager holds his weapon of choice for Nerf Wars
A high school student in Blaine holds their Nerf blaster of choice for Nerf Wars, a game played with other students outside of school, in April 2017. A 16-year-old boy was injured while playing the game in Sauk Rapids over the weekend.
Caroline Yang for MPR News file

Authorities in central Minnesota say a 16-year-old boy was injured Saturday when he was accidentally run over while playing “Nerf Wars.”

Police in Sauk Rapids say the teen from Rice was hiding on the ground next to a vehicle in Southside Park when his friend accidentally drove over him. The teen’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The Nerf Wars game, in which high school students wage public battles using foam dart guns, has raised safety concerns across Minnesota for years.

Sauk Rapids Police Chief Perry Beise said the incident “could have been horrific.” He said his department gets complaints every year about Nerf Wars.

“Kids are jumping out of cars, chasing down other kids, shooting them with Nerf guns,” he said. “It’s calls like (reporting) suspicious activity. People are worried they’re getting attacked.”

Beise said parents should pay attention to their kids’ activities.

“If your kids are acting suspicious, find out what’s going on,” he said. “And for the young people — actions have consequences. This young man is going to recover from this Saturday, but it could have been much worse.”

In 2015, two Lakeville South students died in a crash that authorities said was linked to a Nerf Wars game.

Beise said authorities are not pursuing criminal charges in the Sauk Rapids incident. One of his officers reached out to the parents of the teen who organized this year’s Nerf Wars. The teen agreed to cancel the game and return or donate the money collected.

“We’re just happy that they’ve stopped this year, and we hope that it stops for good, so that nobody gets hurt in the future,” Beise said.

Use the audio player above to listen to a conversation with Sauk Rapids police chief Perry Beise and Minnesota Now host Nina Moini. This conversation was produced by Ellen Finn.