Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Politics and Government News
Clay Masters and Peter Cox

Wisconsin squeaks past Minnesota for the top spot in voter turnout

election day 6
A “vote here” sign stands outside the University of Minnesota’s Weisman Art Museum in Minneapolis on Nov. 5, 2024. Minnesota dropped to number two in voter turnout in the last presidential election.
Tim Evans for MPR News

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

In the race between Gophers and Badgers for voter turnout, the Badgers won.

Voters in Wisconsin narrowly outperformed Minnesota voters in the 2024 election. The University of Florida’s Election Lab reported that 76.35 percent of the voting-eligible population cast ballots in Minnesota. In Wisconsin, 76.64 percent of the voting-eligible population cast ballots.

Secretary of State Steve Simon regularly touts Minnesota’s long-running first place voter turnout position. And he said while turnout was strong in the 2024 general election, it came up just a little bit short.

“In a heartbreakingly close contest, Minnesota lost the title of number one in voter turnout to Wisconsin for the 2024 election,” Simon said in a statement. “We congratulate our neighbors to the east on this victory and we’ll continue our work to earn the top spot back in 2026.”

Wisconsin was one of a handful of battleground states in last year’s presidential election. Campaigns spent tens of millions of dollars in Wisconsin and voters sent a mixed message back by reelecting Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

Minnesota stayed in the Democratic column. Former Vice President Kamala Harris won the presidential vote in Minnesota with Gov. Tim Walz on the ticket. DFL Sen. Amy Klobuchar easily defeated her Republican opponent.