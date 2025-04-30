Minnesota musician John Munson talks about his recovery after suffering a stroke

Minnesota musician John Munson took to the stage last weekend and sang as strong as ever. He'll do the same Thursday night during a sold-out special benefit concert in his honor at the Fitzgerald Theater in downtown St. Paul.

Munson, who is 58 and is the bass player for Semisonic, the New Standards and other bands dating back to Trip Shakespeare, suffered a stroke last winter and has been busy with physical and occupational therapy. He joined MPR News host Cathy Wurzer on Morning Edition to talk about his recovery.

The following transcript has been edited for length and clarity. To hear the conversation, click on the audio player above.

What’s going on with you? You had a stroke and yet here you are talking to me.

The one thing I can say positively is I’m being supported and I am rehabbing.

As far as a stroke goes, it’s just as mysterious as ever. It’s like, “Why do you get a stroke?” And you ask the doctors and they say, “Well, we don’t really know. We can’t exactly say, but, you know, maybe modify your lifestyle in the following ways, and it might not happen again.”

John Munson performing at The New Standards Holiday Show at State Theatre in Minneapolis on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. Steve Cohen for MPR

You had another stroke back in 2020, but you rebounded pretty fast after that one?

I didn't have any notable deficits from that. This one, unfortunately, did come with a little pile of problems. I couldn’t walk and my right side is substantially weaker, and until a month or so ago, I wasn’t talking all that well. But the thing that I’ve found out as a commonality to stroke survivors is: I can sing; I can still sing. I can’t play, but I can sing. And I'm happy about that.

Do you think you'll be able to play your electric bass sometime in the future?

I think so. My feelings are all about hope right now and I have shows that are scheduled in the near future, and I think I’m going to be able to do them. My bandmates basically said, “let us know if you feel like you're going to be able to do this, and we’ll let you know if you can't.”

Well, hope is a strong medicine. It truly is.

It’s true. You’re better off equipped with it as you head into rehab, that’s for sure.

John Munson of Semisonic performing at First Avenue Andy Witchger for MPR

You are a thoughtful guy, and I’m curious as to what this experience may have taught you.

It’s hard to say. I do think that maintaining an upbeat attitude is important. And for me in life I need to be positive, to take it on and to feel like I’m moving in some direction.

It sounds as though Munson Fest will be a who’s who. I’m hoping we’ll hear you sing.

I think I’m going to take a crack at singing a song or two, but I’m trying to stay out of it because I want to be surprised. The manager of the show, she’s like: “You know, maybe just show up and you just have a good time, and we’ll keep a box of hankies nearby.”

So all things considered, how are you?

Well, I could feel a lot worse. I can walk. I’ll probably have a cane on Thursday. I don’t have a walker anymore, and I rarely use a cane around the house. So I'd say today I feel good. Don't ask me about tomorrow. And the day after that, God knows.

Munson Fest is sold out. A gofundme account has also been set up to support Munson and his family.