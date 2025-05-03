Minnesota nurses push for changes in staffing ratios amid contract talks

More than 15,000 nurses are currently engaged in ongoing contract negotiations with several hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth, with some contracts set to expire in a few weeks.

At a press conference on Thursday, the Minnesota Nurses Association, along with nurses and union leaders, expressed concerns over hospitals operating with unsafe staffing levels. They said the situation is pushing nurses to leave the profession and compromising patient care.

The union's proposed three-year contract requests that hospitals prioritize nurses' physical and mental health and improve staffing levels to ensure better patient care and safer workplaces.

Nurses are advocating for fixed nurse-to-patient staffing ratios, arguing that when nurses are assigned to fewer patients, they can focus on the best care possible. They say lower patient-to-nurse assignments reduce the length of hospital stays and are associated with fewer deaths.

Union president Chris Rubesch works at Essentia Health in Duluth. Throughout his 10-year career as a registered nurse, he has seen a steady decline in resources and staffing levels.

“We believe nurses need to have the ultimate say on what is safe for the patients they are treating,” Rubesch said.

A 2002 study found that in hospitals with high patient-to-nurse ratios, each additional patient assigned to a nurse was associated with a 7 percent increase in the likelihood of patient death within 30 days of admission. And each additional patient per nurse was associated with a 23 percent increase in nurse burnout.

Studies show inadequate staffing levels pose safety concerns for nurses. Katelyn Warren, a nurse with two years of experience, works at Allina Health’s United Hospital in St. Paul. She said that the assaults and violence she experiences as an RN have taken a toll.

“My nervous system is in survival mode every day, leaving me little space for purpose, joy, creativity, or for that inner spark that made me want to be a nurse in the first place,” Warren said.

During a recent work shift, Warren was kneed in the head by a patient. The incident could have been prevented with proper training, safety interventions and adequate staffing, which her employer denied, she said.

“Nurses don't leave because they stop caring,” said Jayme Wicklund, a nurse at St. Paul’s Children’s Hospital. “We leave because we're being asked to deliver safe care in unsafe conditions and that's not sustainable.”

Anthony Matt, a spokesperson for Duluth-based Essentia Health, said in a statement that Essentia “remains committed to reaching a fair agreement that prioritizes the safety of our patients and staff.”

“The health system has offered the Minnesota Nurses Association 54 dates to bargain, and they have agreed to eight of those dates. In discussions with the MNA, we have continued to emphasize the need for patient-focused, flexible staffing approaches over rigid ratios,” Matt said.

Aspirus St. Luke’s, a regional health care system based in Duluth, said creating staffing plans is a shared responsibility between nurses and the hospital. Nurses can vote on the plans implemented in their unit.

Allina Health said it takes significant precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of their staff and they provide care for those who need it.

The Minnesota Nurses Association is requesting an 18 percent pay increase for nurses in the Twin Cities over the next three years. In response, HealthPartners' Methodist Hospital and North Memorial have proposed a 6 percent raise. Wage proposals in Duluth have not yet been exchanged.

During the last negotiations in 2022, nurses worked off-contract for nearly six months and went on strike for three days before finally reaching a deal at the end of that year.

Negotiation talks will continue through spring, with contracts in the Twin Cities expiring this month and in Duluth at the end of June.