Measles cases rise to 11 in North Dakota after two new infections reported in Cass County

The North Dakota Health and Human Services Department reported two new cases of measles in eastern Cass County over the weekend, increasing the state’s total number of infections to 11.

Both individuals who contracted measles were unvaccinated and caught the virus while travelling internationally. One of the individuals is currently hospitalized.

Two Essentia Health clinics in the Fargo area were exposed to the virus. Public health officials said individuals present at the clinics who have not received the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine should quarantine at home for 21 days and monitor for symptoms.

Exposed individuals who have been vaccinated do not need to quarantine, but they should still monitor for symptoms.

HHS and Essentia Health are identifying individuals who were potentially exposed. Jayne Griffith, an epidemiologist at the Minnesota Department of Health, said two Minnesota residents were at the Essentia Health clinics.

“We work with public health counterparts in neighboring states as well as healthcare providers to identify patients who were in the waiting room or an exam room during the period where they could have been exposed to measles,” Griffith said. “The next step is to determine whether the individuals exposed are protected against measles or if they are susceptible.”

Not being vaccinated and coming in close proximity to a measles case significantly increases the risk of infection.

Measles is a highly contagious viral illness that can be serious, especially for young children and individuals with compromised immune systems. Symptoms typically include a fever, cough, runny nose and eye irritation followed by a full-body rash.

Measles is easily transmitted through the air. An infected person can spread the virus for several days both before and after symptoms appear.

There is no specific medical treatment for measles, and the virus can cause severe health problems, including pneumonia, encephalitis, brain damage, pregnancy complications and death.

Griffith said that getting an MMR vaccine is the best way to protect against measles and to prevent the virus from spreading.

The vaccine has been in use for over five decades and is considered safe and effective by the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Doctors and health officials recommend getting the combination MMR vaccine, which is typically administered in two doses. The vaccine usually provides lifelong protection. It is is around 93 percent effective after one dose and roughly 97 percent effective after two doses.

The vaccine is available at Minnesota pharmacies, clinics and local health departments.