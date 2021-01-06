In Focus: Disparities and distrust in BIPOC health care

Minnesota consistently lands on lists of states with the best health care. But if you’re Indigenous or a person of color, you’re not included in the high marks the state receives in metrics like health care access or public health outcomes.

Racial disparities persist in everything from breast cancer, infant mortality and heart disease rates to incidences of injury and violence. And this year, COVID-19 and George Floyd’s killing sowed additional doubt within BIPOC communities that existing systems — and the people who operate in them — are equipped and committed to closing the gaps in care and health outcomes.

Public health and health system leaders have acknowledged 2020’s stark reminder: Racism and Minnesota’s health care disparity problem remain unsolved. Yet community-based, culturally competent care, telemedicine and other solutions are becoming more common in the state. And those calling for change include both future doctors marching on campuses and the CEOs of some of the state’s largest health care organizations.

Join MPR News host Angela Davis for our latest In Focus event, a conversation with advocates and health care providers working to address racial disparities in health care.

MPR News’ In Focus is a series of convenings we are committed to leading on Minnesota’s persistent racial disparities. Through conversations with community leaders that are shaped by our curious, engaged audience, MPR News hopes to encourage new connections and relationships that will help Minnesota communities make progress toward equity and inclusion.

