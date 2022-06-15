Gia Vang and Yia Vang on 'Hmonglish,' Iron Chef and leaving KARE 11

Hmonglish is a new podcast exploring Hmong culture in America. Hosts Yia Vang — a James Beard-nominated chef — and Gia Vang — a journalist and news anchor — joined host Cathy Wurzer to talk about the podcast, growing up Hmong in America, and recent career highlights for each of them.

The following transcript has been edited for length and clarity. You can listen to the full conversation using the audio player above.

You say you have both been thinking about doing this show for a while. Who got the ball rolling on this? Tell me about those first conversations.

Gia Vang: We had a lunch date and we had pho in midway. Yia and I were just talking, just really sharing stories about growing up and what it was like to grow up Hmong and Hmong American and and then Yia kind of took that conversation and went with it.

Yia Vang: I met with Matt, who's our producer from Gleam Tower (Media). Matt and I did a bunch of little projects together and we had a podcast called “White on Rice” and Matt came on the podcast. I sat down with him and had lunch and I'm like, ‘Hey, man, I have an idea.’ And I threw it out to him and he got really excited.

I was actually talking about having Gia as the first guest on there. And then halfway through Matt, as a great producer, said ‘Why doesn’t she co host with you?’ And I'm like, ‘Oh, yeah, thanks, dude.’

The word “Hmonglish” is this idea that as Hmong kids growing up, we had to speak Hmong to our parents but then there were words and concepts that we just didn't understand. So for example, how do you say computer in Hmong, there's no word for computer, or if there is, it's a long phrase, or even like the word Netflix. There's no way of explaining what Netflix is like, Netflix is actually just part of the Hmong language. Now, YouTube is part of the Hmong language.

We jokingly just call that ‘Oh, that's Hmonglish.’ It's also the way that this third culture works. You have the Hmong culture and then you have the western culture. And then, people like me and Gia, we kind of fall in that middle where we straddle both cultures.

But Gia and I would talk about this stuff all the time. And I really felt like I had this kind of soulmate. Gia is just so cool. She's so trendy and awesome and that was the other that was that was the other part.

Let's talk about the challenges of this third culture and how difficult it has been to navigate it.

Gia Vang: Growing up, Yia, as a refugee himself, and I grew up as a daughter of refugees, our parents were really just trying to survive. It really is a world in which we had to navigate this world of going to school and learning English and learning how to be American on our own.

When we went home, we were taught Hmong and our parents were very still traditional in a lot of ways. And so we were kind of like, ‘Oh, this is a challenge. Where do I land really?’

I think for Yia and I, we talk about this on the podcast, but we both had kind of departed from our Hmong-ness and found ways back to it. This is another way that we're coming back to it.

Have you felt more free to do that Gia as you're in an area of media where you are judged by your looks and people can be pretty harsh? On some level, you don't want to be yourself, you think you have to be something else.

Gia Vang: When I first got into this industry, and I tell the story a lot, I thought you had to look a perfect way to be an anchor or reporter or you had to talk a certain way and you couldn't really show that personality or show, in my case, my Asian-ness or my Hmong-ness.

I didn't want people to feel uncomfortable around me. I wanted them to feel like they could talk to me. But now as I've learned, being myself is really the best way for people to feel like they can trust you and they can talk to you.

Did you feel when you were a kid that you just didn't fit in with your white friends? And how did you deal with that?

Yia Vang: The worst thing ever is during roll call when they just butcher your name and everybody kind of giggles and looks around. It didn't hit me until later, I think in high school when I was like ‘I don't want this,’ but I think as a kid, well, I guess this is what all kids go through. I remember coming home, and I couldn't really talk to my parents about it, because they would just be like, ‘Don't don't worry about that. Just focus on school.’

You've got this great show. Have you had fun?

Gia Vang: I would say absolutely. Our first episode was with Lee Pao Xiong, who is a professor and the Director of the Center for Women's Studies at Concordia University. Yia, and I were just like, ‘Oh, my God, we had no idea about so many things about our own culture.’ And so that was really cool, but also super fun to learn about,

What has the reaction been?

Yia Vang: It has been incredible. What I love about this show is it does two folds, one, it connects all of us Hmongish kids together and then, I love the fact that there are non-Hmong people listening in. For them, they never knew it.

Gia Vang: People have been really feeling like they resonate with it and that we've gotten messages from parents who say, ‘I listened to this today and I was in tears, I am going to listen with my child tonight and my children tonight.’

And that's really what we're hoping to do, too, is to make sure that the next generation hears what we're talking about because this is also their culture. And just to be the bridge of storytelling for them, so they understand where they come from. That's also really important.

Yia, not only are you James Beard, nominated chef, you're going to be on the Netflix reboot of Iron Chef. Is that right?

Yia Vang: Yeah, it actually literally dropped. It’s been really amazing. My mom was so excited. This morning she woke up and asked my sister to put it on and she actually took pictures alongside with the screen to show everyone. It’s been a blessing, it was really cool to be able to do.

When we talked to the producers when we were invited to come on as a competitor I said, ‘Hey, man, I want to do Hmong food. I understand you guys might have little things here and there you want us to do but I want to do Hmong food, and we're going to that with whatever the secret ingredient comes through that door.’

They were like, ‘Yep, we're totally down.’ And we got a chance to really showcase that and it was really fun.

And Gia, off air you and I were talking about your big announcement that you're leaving KARE. My heart is broken, because I love you. I love watching you. But I know you're going off to a whole big chapter in your life. Good for you. How are you feeling?

Gia Vang: Cathy, it's been hard. It was a really tough decision. And I've said this to many people, and they know that and I've been very public about it on my social media, but it was not an easy decision. The loss of community here, especially the Hmong community, is really tough for me. My dad lives here and my cousins I grew up with live here, but it's not just that, it’s that this pocket of the world, the Twin Cities, is so unique to the Hmong community.

I think that if you're not in the Hmong community you might not understand how unique it is but it is really really special. I think I've just built a lot of sisterhood here and a lot of friendships and I think it's ancestral in me to want to be close to my people.

That's what we've always done as a people. If you listen to the podcast, we've always been a collective and we've always wanted to stay together. This has been really tough, to leave a community that is so vibrant and really robust. I have been so lucky and grateful to be a part of it for the last three years so it's it's a little bit of grieving and I'm waiting for the part where I can get excited.

Yia Vang: Gia has really changed my life. I admire her and she's going out there kicking doors down. I feel alone in a lot of this but then you you watch someone you know, I watched someone like Gia, and I'm like, ‘Yep, I got someone. I guess someone will back me up.’

Gia Vang: And that's what I'm thinking. Exactly. Dude, you too.

