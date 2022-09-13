Jack Jablonski is 'overwhelmed' with positive response to coming out as gay

A lot of Minnesotans have followed the story of Jack Jablonski. He was the high school hockey player from St. Louis Park who became an advocate for people with spinal cord injuries after suffering one himself during a high school hockey game in 2011. He became paralyzed from the chest down after that injury.

Today he leads the Jack Jablonski Foundation, a charitable organization he created a year after his accident to advance paralysis recovery treatments through research. He’s also busy with his career as the digital media content specialist for the Los Angeles Kings NHL team. And last week, he announced on social media that he is gay. He joined MPR News host Cathy Wurzer to reflect on his experience.

What kind of response have you received since you came out last week?

It's been overwhelming in the best way possible. I've been so thankful for all the positive responses on social media and personal messages. It's been bottled up for quite a while, but at the same time, it's all been worth it since I've had the opportunity to come out and be who I am publicly.

As you started to question your sexuality when you were younger, how did that sports culture and what you know of it bump up against your inner struggle?

Well, for me, I didn't realize who I was until a little bit later in life. But during my high school experience, it was just conflicting because you look back and you have hindsight 20/20. And for me, you can kind of put the pieces together of when things started. They were two separate worlds for me and I didn't understand how they could go together. I'm thankful that now it's getting to become a little bit more acceptable. But at the same time, they need to find their way together.

How was the pandemic lockdown a turning point for you?

I think for many people when you're by yourself, or you don't have much going on, your mind can kind of do its own thing, or the truth or your the realization of a lot of things can kind of happen. And for me, with my injury, I've always been focused on staying busy to avoid kind of being alone or having my mind race, because it can often go in a dark hole with paralysis and the realization of what life holds at times.

I didn't fully realize my sexuality until COVID hit because that was when I was alone. I'd moved to a new city after graduating from college in LA and that's when it all kind of just clicked and for me, you know, in many ways, I'm glad it clicked, because I was finally able to get to the point where I am now and that's being out and proud.

But at the same time, that was also the start of kind of the dark days because of the realization of who I really was, and what it was going to take for me to become happy with who I was. And COVID definitely was the beginning of that. And it went down a dark road for a little while. But I'm here to tell the story and I'm happy with who I am and where I am.

And you feel lighter, in a sense?

Yes, so much lighter. It was such a relief being able to have the opportunity to tell my story and not hide in the shadows because for me, it was something that ate me up inside at the end of the day. Now being able to have everyone know and to go out and be myself is what's so important and so healthy for me mentally and anyone else who's been through this process can relate.

I know my family has been in touch with with his family and obviously I will be as well as that process continues. Most importantly, you want to give space when it's needed. And everyone handles it differently in terms of the process of grievance and reality and then understanding the future. But life isn't over after you have a spinal cord injury. There's so much to live for, there's so much that you can accomplish in terms of a career but, most importantly, happiness.

Right now is such a vital time to focus on yourself and focus on recovery, because with spinal cord injuries that immediate rehab and some of the goals that you need to start setting is extremely important at this stage.

I wish Ethan and his family nothing but the best. And I hope to be able to be a part of his life in terms of just helping be an asset and a resource towards hopefully living a great life.

I know you're coming back for the Jablonski Gala on Oct. 15, right?

Correct. Yes, we have the annual gala for the Jablonski Foundation. We raise money for spinal cord injury research. We've made significant progress raising well over $3 million in the nine years of existence and we look forward to continuing that. For anyone interested in the gala or the information of what we do, you can go to jablonskifoundation.org.

