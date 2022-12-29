Best of 2022 with producer Matthew Alvarez

All this week, we’re listening back to some of the conversations we’ve had on this show over the past year. Associate producer Matthew Alvarez shared some of his selections.

First, we’ll learn about the benefits of movement and physical activity. Our guests explain how exercising for just 20 minutes a day can improve your health, body and your mind.

We’ll revisit our conversation on the evolution of homework. How much is too much, and how much is not enough? We’ll look at the value of homework, how effective it is and how it’s changed over the years.

Finally, we’ll plug in to the past and talk about retro tech. Our guests explain why vintage video games, film cameras and VHS cassettes still spark a lot of joy for many people.

Tune in at 9 a.m. on Friday to hear host Angela Davis’s best of 2022.



