Minnesota Now: Best of 2023

For our last show of the year we want to bring you some of our favorite stories, and some of the top stories of 2023.

Minnesota Now always brings you the latest headlines and thoughtful conversation with Minnesotans across the state. Each member of the Minnesota Now team picked a top headline or favorite story.

Twin Cities Marathon cancellation

One of the top stories of 2023 was the cancellation of the Twin Cities Marathon. It was Oct. 1, we had record breaking heat. It’s only the second time it’s ever been canceled in it’s four decades.

The decision was a talker, whether or not you were a runner. Covering it on the show is an example of what we do on Minnesota Now, it was a story across many angles: community, fitness and global warming.

Marijuana legalization

Another top headline of 2023 was undoubtably the legalization of marijuana. From the first day of legalization on Aug. 1, and since then, the only place able to legally sell cannabis is tribal reservations.

We took a look back to the first days of legalization, where there was a rush of people at the White Earth Nation waiting to get their hands on weed.

End-of-life bill

An end-of-life bill that didn’t get a hearing in the 2023 legislative session will be re-introduced during the 2024 session.

It’s a bill that would allow people of sound mind, with a terminal illness, to choose the time of their death with a physician-prescribed dose of lethal medication.

In June, we had a conversation with an end-of-life doula. It was one of our most read stories online this year, and it was a thoughtful conversation about her mother’s death. Cheryl Hauser, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2019, decided to end her life, on her terms, before the worst of the disease took effect.

To do that, she planned to stop eating and drinking.

It’s a process known as V-SED, which stands for “voluntarily stopping eating and drinking.” Hauser died on June 2 at the age of 76 with her family and caregivers making sure she was comfortable and without pain or anxiety.

Unionization in the nonprofit sector

Union organizers on the national level have called summer of 2023 “Hot Labor Summer.” Hollywood writers went on strike, actors joined them in July. By fall, the United Auto Workers were on strike nationwide.

New unions formed this year too, and not just at private companies. In Minnesota, newly unionized workers include doctors with Allina Health, University of Minnesota graduate students, and climate advocated with MN350 — all are nonprofits.

‘Reservation Dogs’

FX’s hit show “Reservation Dogs” aired its final season in 2023. And the show has some Minnesota connections. Actor Dallas Goldtooth, and producers and writers Migizi Pensoneau and Bobby Wilson all work on the show.

They also all hail from Indigenous communities in Minnesota and happen to be best friends. We take you back to an insightful and comedic conversation on how the three of them are breaking barriers.