Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*
Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol
Already have an account?
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Morning Edition
Cathy Wurzer and Gracie Stockton

20-year-old loops Lake Superior solo in 42 days, buoyed by climate change awareness

A person in a kayak.
Cale Prosen paddles toward shore in the St. Louis River Bay in the last moments of his epic trip around Lake Superior.
Jana Peterson | Pine Knot News

Like this?

Log in to share your opinion with MPR News and add it to your profile.

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

A triple science major at the College of St. Scholastica may be both the fastest and youngest to circumnavigate Lake Superior in a kayak — and he’s hoping the 1,000-mile trip will draw more attention to climate change’s effects in Minnesota.

A view of the cave from a kayak.
Sea caves in Apostle Island at night: beautiful inside the cave.
Courtesy of Cale Prosen

Last summer, Cale Prosen’s adventure of the season was trekking the Superior Hiking Trail. This year, with little to no experience kayaking, he decided to undertake another gargantuan trip, hitting the water within 48 hours of finishing his final exams in mid-May.

“It was about experiencing the raw nature” and spending time in an impermanent environment, he told MPR News.

Prosen saved for the trip by putting in hundreds of hours as a caregiver at an assisted living facility, primarily in dementia care. He spent the last year saving money, buying equipment, doing research and talking to others who’d undertaken the trip in kayaks or canoes. He went vegan. Prosen began a blog two days before the Superior trip, documenting his journey with near-daily entries and photos.

Once underway, the wet and storm-filled spring created some memorable moments.

“It was just pretty wild to be out there at times, especially like June 18. Those storms that kind of rock the shore, it’s pretty wild,” Prosen recalled. “I woke up in a pond. I got hit by a flash flood while I was trying to camp and the water rose like seven feet in two hours. Pretty nuts.”

For the most part, though, Prosen said he was able to anticipate inclement weather and be in a place to get off the lake quickly. Regardless, storms didn’t stop his mission.

“I think that like climate change, and the effects of that, are what I want my message and takeaway of this to be about,” Prosen said. “Focusing on my kayaking skills and adventure is not what’s important to us all and I believe climate change is heavily impacting Lake Superior, and I wanted to bring advocacy and action to that.”

Cale Prosen circumnavigates Lake Superior by kayak
6 of 6
A kayaker paddles pas a lighthouse on a pier.
Cale Prosen paddles toward shore in the St. Louis River Bay in the last moments of his epic trip around Lake Superior.
Jana Peterson | Pine Knot News
1 of 6
A view of the lake and sky from a kayak's perpsective.
"Day 36: Last view of Canada. Started my day late again, but got on the water and cruised another 10 hours and just over 30 miles. Some absolutely beautiful islands and rock formations.
Courtesy of Cale Prosen
2 of 6
Two people hug in the shallows of the lake. A kayak floats behind them.
Cale Prosen is greeted with a hug from his mom, Sara, who said she can finally sleep at night now that he's returned, while his dad, Tim, records the moment and waits for his hug.
Jana Peterson | Pine Knot News

An incoming junior at St. Scholastica, Prosen is pursuing degrees in biology, chemistry and science education. While he’s not exactly sure what his post-grad career will be, Prosen knows nature will inspire it.

“I hope to eventually become an educator or advocate that seeks to conserve that outdoors.”

What’s next on the adventure bucket list?

“We’ll see. I haven’t decided.”

Three people hold up a sign.
(Left to right) Sara, Cale and Tim Prosen celebrate Cale's successful circumnavigation of Lake Superior.
Jana Peterson | Pine Knot News