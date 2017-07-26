74 Seconds podcast: The shooting of Justine Ruszczyk

Don Damond is comforted outside his home by Valerie Castile.
Valerie Castile, Philando Castile's mother, comforts Don Damond, Justine Ruszczyk's fiance, during a march in Damond's south Minneapolis neighborhood after Ruszczyk's death. Both Castile's son and Damond's fiance were shot and killed by Minnesota police officers. 