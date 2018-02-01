Photos: A magical night of Loppet sprints, snow on Nicollet Mall

As part of a Super Bowl edition of the City of Lakes Loppet this year, the sprint races took place down Nicollet Mall on the two blocks between 8th and 10th Streets Wednesday night. Fresh snow falling and the city lights made it feel like a super celebration.

A 200-foot bridge over 9th Street was brought in from Hayward, Wis., where it is a well-known feature of the American Birkebeiner races, allowing racers to cross over U.S. Highway 63 near the finish line.

This is the first time the International Bridge has left Hayward, where it is usually assembled once a year for the week of the Birkie festivities.

The City of Lakes Loppet continues through Sunday.