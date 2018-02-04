Super Bowl: Protesters briefly shut down light rail near U.S. Bank Stadium, police make multiple arrests

About 100 protesters briefly blocked east and westbound light rail lines at the West Bank station on the University of Minnesota campus, chanting, "If you shut us out, we shut you down" before the Super Bowl on Feb. 4, 2018.

Protesters blocked Metro Transit light rail trains on the Green Line near the University of Minnesota's West Bank for about an hour Sunday afternoon.

Metro Transit officers had arrested more than 12 protesters. The arrests were met with singing and chanting.

Both eastbound and westbound lands were cleared by 4:15 p.m.

Streaming video and Twitter posts from the West Bank station showed protesters standing on the tracks, just a short distance east of U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis.

About 100 protesters, who said they were representing a group called Black Visions Collective, wore T-shirts that read "You Can't Play With Black Lives."

They chanted: "Black Lives, they matter here."

The group called on the Minneapolis Police Department to stop hiring officers and repeatedly chanted the names of people killed in high-profile police-involved shootings in the last several years.

Police officers had begun to show up by about 3:15 p.m. at the rail station. Security officials said about 100 passengers remained on the train.

The rail station is closed to regular traffic, as the trains shuttled Super Bowl fans to the game.

A separate planned protest and rally was underway at Chicago and Franklin avenues. There were about 100 people at that rally at the Superbowl Anti-Racist Anti-Corporate Rally. They were expected to start marching toward the stadium at 4 p.m.

MPR News will continue to update this story.