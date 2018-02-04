Live Protest, Justin Timberlake and a football game

Super Bowl: Protesters briefly shut down light rail near U.S. Bank Stadium, police make multiple arrests

About 100 protesters blocked east and westbound light rail lines
About 100 protesters briefly blocked east and westbound light rail lines at the West Bank station on the University of Minnesota campus, chanting, "If you shut us out, we shut you down" before the Super Bowl on Feb. 4, 2018. 