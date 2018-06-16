Climbing the charts: #mprraccoon gets its own song

A raccoon scurries up the side of the UBS tower in St. Paul, Minn. on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

You watched the world-famous ascent. Now, see the music video.

Joining posters and sketches, parodies and countless internet memes, The Current has released an homage to the #mprraccoon, made famous by an astonishing climb up a 25-story office tower this week. It's called "Raccoon Climber."

Raccoon climber / Keep on climbing

We need someone / someone to believe in today

So begins the song written by The Current program director Jim McGuinn and performed by "The Raccoon Climbers" featuring Mark Mallman.

Let's count the floors! / 15-16-17-18 / 19-20-21

Did you know the world was watching / Or were you just having fun?

A raccoon scratches itself on the window sill of the Paige Donnelly Law Firm on the 23rd floor of the UBS Plaza in St. Paul, Minn. on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. Evan Frost | MPR News

Also performing on the song are Ed Ackerson, Jimmy Olson and McGuinn. The video — shot on location outside of the Minnesota Public Radio headquarters and in view of the UBS Plaza building the raccoon scaled — was filmed and edited by Nate Ryan.

The raccoon's death-defying exploits drew attention not just in the Twin Cities, but around the nation and the world. On social media, thousands followed the progress of #mprraccoon and pulled for her to reach the top.

The #mprraccoon was caught in a live trap baited with cat food overnight after scaling the UBS Tower in St. Paul, Minn., and was picked up this morning by Wildlife Management Services on June 13, 2018. The raccoon will be released in the wild. (Evan Frost | MPR News) Evan Frost | MPR News

The song ends with a tip of the metaphorical hat to another female made famous for a skyward gesture in Minnesota: the tam-tossing Mary Tyler Moore seen among the skyscrapers in Minneapolis during the credits of her eponymous CBS television series:

Raccoon climber / Please don't fall /

Because you're gonna make it after all /

Because she's going make it after all /

You know we're gonna make it after all