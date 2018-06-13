St. Paul's skyscraper raccoon spawns fan art -- and merchandise

The saga of the #mprraccoon was the summer blockbuster drama we didn't know we needed. And now the hashtag may soon become a tote bag.

The daredevil brought worldwide productivity to a halt Tuesday as it scaled the UBS Plaza skyscraper in downtown St. Paul. Tweets, videos and photos of the critter took over social media.

Some channeled their hopes into creative masterpieces:

Star Tribune metro columnist Jennifer Brooks, whose homemade dumpster fire ornament went viral in 2016, admitted to staying awake all night making a felt raccoon and tower she then transformed into a mini-drama:

MPR employees were the first to realize what was happening, which led to the #mprraccoon hashtag.

MPR says plans are currently in the works for some sort of #mprraccoon-branded merchandise. More details should be available Thursday.

Aesthetic Apparatus already has its design ready to go: