Live: Election results from Minnesota and across the U.S.

An 'above average' election night for Minnesota Democrats

Gov.-elect Tim Walz embraces running mate, Lt. Gov.-elect Peggy Flanagan.
Gov.-elect Tim Walz embraces running mate, Lt. Gov.-elect Peggy Flanagan, as they took the stage for their acceptance speech at the DFL headquarters election party at the Intercontinental Hotel in downtown St. Paul Tuesday. 