Prairie Island Indian Community watches, adapts to rising waters

James Hause, left, and Matt Olson use sandbags to hold down plastic on an 11-foot berm Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in the Prairie Island Indian Community in Welch, Minn.

There are berms going up, sandbags being filled and a lot of eyes on weather reports upstream at the Prairie Island Indian Community, which sits in the Mississippi River between Hastings and Red Wing. While the reservation has flood plans ready, as always, there's no predicting what might or might not come.

Lu Taylor, the vice president of Prairie Island's tribal council said watching and waiting for the river to rise is part of life on Prairie Island. She and her siblings are at the ready to help their mother, who lives there, if the Mississippi River begins to get too high.

Lu Taylor, Prairie Island Tribal Council vice president, was 7 years old during the flood in 1965. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News

"This year she's very, very worried," Taylor said. "She's worried about somebody telling her when to leave. I just said don't worry, you'll be the first to know."

• Farm fears and protected wells: Flood season leaves rural Minn. with one eye on the forecast

Since a major flood in 1965, the tribe has built a lot of flood mitigation infrastructure. And in the last few days, as snow around the state has started to melt, they've built up temporary berms of sand that stand 11 feet high and run hundreds of feet.

Volunteers were helping Tuesday morning to reinforce the berm, laying plastic over the entire barrier and dropping sandbags on top of that plastic.

To make it all work, it takes hundreds of volunteers. Other tribes in the state are sending down buses, some Twin Cities pro sports teams are sending people to help.

Prairie Island Indian Community emergency management coordinator Schyler Martin updates staff during an emergency management flood planning meeting. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News

Schyler Martin, the emergency management coordinator for the community, said they are most worried about the snowmelt from the headwaters of the Mississippi and the snowmelt into the St. Croix river.

"We know that the flood level for the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 3 is 680 feet," Martin said. "That's when the river is starting to overcome its banks. At the 683-foot mark, that's when we're really going to be concerned, that's when we start really watching what's happening with our only road in and off the island. We really focus on the forecasts as they come out and take action from there."

The Xcel Energy's nuclear power plant near Prairie Island Indian Community Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News

Martin says they're working in coordination with the neighboring nuclear power plant, which also has a flood plan. But for Martin and the council, the main plan in place is to help the 250 or so residents who live on the island.

• Live updates: Weather and flooding

"We want to plan for the worst, hope for the best," Martin said. "But in planning for the worst, we've made plans and have set trigger points for when we'd have to evacuate the island, which would also include Treasure Island Hotel and Casino."

Darelynn Lehto, a tribal elder, said while there's a different set of concerns year to year, the flooding will happen at some level each year.

"Over the years, 30, 40 years, it's a matter of this is part of our life, this is what we do," Lehto said. "And it happens every year, so we get better and better at it."

Laraina Franks, 15, helps fill sandbags in anticipation of flooding in the Prairie Island Indian Community. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News

Sandbagging at Prairie Island will continue through the week.