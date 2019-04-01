Live Flooding and weather updates

In Bayport this year, spring flooding is a way of life; in St. Paul, it's a spectator sport

Mississippi River floodwaters fill Harriet Island Regional Park
Mississippi River floodwaters fill Harriet Island Regional Park (at left) as the levee keeps the water from spreading in St. Paul on Sunday. The river stage at the time was 19.78 feet, just short of the forecast crest of about 20 feet. Flood stage is 14 feet. 