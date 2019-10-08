Flu season is on its way — what we can learn from Australia's deadly season

Listen

Flu season is on the way, and we're getting a hint of what it will be like from Australia, where it's spring. Australia's department of health said 662 people have died from the flu this season, and more than 270,000 people have gotten sick.

“That’s why the [U.S. Centers for Disease Control] is urging us to have people get their flu shots earlier,” said Dr. Jon Hallberg, medical director of the University of Minnesota Physicians Mill City Clinic. “What happened there is the flu season hit one to two months earlier than it had in the past.”

Hallberg said people in Minnesota should get their flu shots soon.

