Weekend winter storm set to bring heavy snow, high winds to much of Minnesota

Sylvester McCray of St. Paul shovels snow outside his home on Wednesday. "I'm tired of snow already," said McCray, who has spent the past nine winters in Louisiana. "I decided to stay this year and got a big dumping of snow."

Winter isn't taking a holiday weekend in Minnesota, as another major storm is set to bring blizzard conditions to parts of the state from Friday night through Sunday.

That comes on the heels of a storm that dropped up to a foot of snow from Tuesday into Wednesday.

Winter storm warnings are in effect from Friday night through Sunday morning for most of central and northern Minnesota, including Minneapolis, St. Paul and the northern Twin Cities metro area. Widespread snow totals of 6 to 12 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts.

A blizzard warning is in effect for Duluth and Two Harbors from Saturday morning through noon Sunday. Snowfall may reach two feet in higher terrain along the North Shore; the National Weather Service said there's a chance that the two-day snowfall may reach the top 10 on record in Duluth.

Officials urged people to prepare for the storm on Friday, before the snow arrives.

"While impacts will vary across the region, this could be one of the worst storms of the season for Duluth and parts of the North and South shores (of Lake Superior)," the National Weather Service reported." Make sure you are prepared to be stuck at home. ... Travel Saturday night will be very dangerous if not impossible."

Strong winds are expected to generate big waves on Lake Superior, prompting a lakeshore flood warning for the Duluth area from Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.

"Wave heights will again build to 10 feet or more," the National Weather Service reported. "This storm is different than the last one (on Wednesday) in that it will be a more prolonged period of strong winds."

Southern Minnesota — including the southern Twin Cities metro area — will likely see rain mix in with the snow on Saturday, holding down snowfall totals. But several inches of snow are still possible over the course of the weekend - perhaps as much as a half-foot from New Ulm east toward Burnsville, Faribault, Hastings and Red Wing.

