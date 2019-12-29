Blizzard warning issued for Red River Valley; interstates closed in Dakotas

The Minnesota State Patrol responds to an overturned semi along Interstate 94 in Clay County, Minn., on Sunday. A blizzard warning and no-travel advisory are in effect for the area.

Updated: 10:30 a.m.

A blizzard warning has been issued for the Red River Valley of northwestern Minnesota and eastern North Dakota, as heavy snow and strong winds are making travel nearly impossible.

Authorities have issued a no-travel advisory for Becker, Clay and parts of Otter Tail counties — that includes Interstate 94 from Moorhead to near Barnesville, and U.S. Highway 10 from Moorhead to Wadena. A no-travel advisory also is in effect for U.S. Highway 2 between East Grand Forks and Erskine.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol have closed Interstate 29 from South Dakota to the Canadian border. Interstate 94 also is closed from Bismarck to Fargo due to heavy snow and high winds.

And Interstate 90 is closed across much of South Dakota, between Mitchell and Rapid City.

Snowdrifts cover parts of State Highway 9 near Beltrami, Minn., on Sunday. A blizzard warning is in effect for the Red River Valley. Minnesota Department of Transportation

The slow-moving winter storm will continue to produce heavy snow in northern Minnesota on Sunday, along with gusty winds that have produced the blizzard conditions in northwest Minnesota and lakeshore flooding in Duluth.

Most of the state is in line to see another round of accumulating snow from Monday into Tuesday, as the storm lingers in the region.

That's all in the wake of Saturday's freezing rain that caused hundreds of crashes in the Twin Cities.

A winter storm warning and lakeshore flood warning are in effect for Duluth and Superior. The Twin Ports will see a wintry mix of precipitation today, with gusty east winds kicking up big waves on Lake Superior.

Traffic crosses the bridge across the Rouchleau Pit in Virginia, Minn., on Sunday. Minnesota Department of Transportation

Winds were gusting in excess of 60 mph at the Duluth airport on Sunday morning; the National Weather Service reported that waves on the lake may exceed 10 feet.

The waves produced some lakeshore flooding in Canal Park, prompting city officials to close some streets and parking lots.

Minnesota Power reported about 4,500 customers without electricity in the Duluth, Superior and Cloquet areas as of 8:10 a.m. Sunday. That number had dropped to less than 500 as of 10:30 a.m.

Duluth, the Arrowhead and northwestern Wisconsin are forecast to see another punch of heavy snow from Monday into Tuesday. The Twin Ports may see another half-foot of snow, with a foot possible in northwestern Wisconsin.

Northwestern Minnesota, including the Red River Valley, is expected to see another 6 to 12 inches of snow Sunday into Monday morning, with gusty north winds producing blizzard conditions. The blizzard warning is in effect through early Monday.

The Twin Cities saw rain overnight into Sunday morning, with drizzle expected during the day. But as temperatures drop late Sunday, the precipitation is forecast to change over to light freezing drizzle and then snow.

Winter weather advisories are in effect for the metro area, St. Cloud, Rochester and Mankato from late Sunday into Monday night and early Tuesday. Snow totals could reach 3 to 6 inches.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.