Wednesday AM Update: A high of 40 is in our future

Listen

Good morning; it’s Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

A high of 40 could come after this cloudy stretch. But that’s not until Sunday. For Wednesday, Twin Cities highs in the mid-20s with nighttime lows around 17. Statewide highs in the low to mid-20s, with nighttime lows between 10 and 20. More on Updraft. | Forecast

President Trump’s legal team wrapped up its impeachment arguments. Their focus, in a nutshell: "We are living in what aptly can be described as the age of impeachment," said Trump attorney Ken Starr, "filled with acrimony and divides the country like nothing else." Three presidencies ago, Starr led the investigation that triggered the impeachment of President Bill Clinton. The trial continues at noon Wednesday.

Some 300,000 Minnesotans are at risk of losing their health insurance. The Minnesota Reformer’s Rilyn Eischens analyzed the potential impacts of the Affordable Care Act being overturned in the courts, which she notes is on the table as a lawsuit challenging the Obama administration’s health care reform law moves through the legal system.

Invasive species are making for smaller walleye. Here’s reporter Kirsti Marohn: “A new University of Minnesota study has found that, when lakes were infested with two common aquatic invasive species — zebra mussels and spiny waterflea — young walleye didn’t grow as large as quickly, as they did before the invaders arrived.” The research’s next step is to see how the findings translate to older walleye and other lakes.

Come across a story or some campaign information you’re not sure about? Let us know what you've been seeing in your community and online via this survey.

— Cody Nelson, MPR News

What’s on the radio today

9 a.m. — MPR News with Kerri Miller

Across the globe more than 800 people have been infected by a new strain of the coronavirus. The Chinese city of Wuhan is believed to be the epicenter of the outbreak, but the virus continues to spread across international borders. Should Americans be concerned? Chris Farrell guest hosts.

10 a.m. — 1A

Former national security adviser John Bolton has a book to sell. Could it write the next chapter of what happens next in the Senate? As the president's impeachment lawyers wrap up their case, how will they deal with the growing furor over a key witness?

11 a.m. — MPR News with Angela Davis

Reading is a fundamental skill for learning, but only 38 percent of Minnesota fourth graders and 34 percent of eighth graders are considered proficient readers. Part of the problem may be how kids are being taught to read. Research shows that an emphasis on phonics is the best way for children to become skilled readers, but scientifically debunked approaches to reading instruction that encourage word guessing are still being used in many schools. We’ll talk with researchers and educators about the way children should be taught to read and why that information isn't always making its way into the classroom.

12 p.m. — MPR News Presents

Live NPR coverage of the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump.

Want this in your inbox every morning? Subscribe to the MPR News Update here.