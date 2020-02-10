No additional coronavirus case reported in Wisconsin; beware of scammers, officials say

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Last week, a Wisconsin resident tested positive for the virus, which has been the only confirmed case in the state as of Monday.

Wisconsin health officials say they still have only one confirmed case of the new coronavirus in the state, but warn of scammers who are trying to capitalize on the outbreak.

During a briefing on Monday, State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers said that local health departments were getting reports of people getting fake emails about the outbreak, sent by scammers who are after personal information.

“We urge you to be very cautious and avoid clicking on suspect links in communications and above all do not provide personal information to an unknown source,” Ayers said.

Health officials said they don't use email to make initial contact with people who are part of outbreak investigations, or who might have had contact with suspected or confirmed coronavirus cases.

As of Monday, a total of 15 people have been tested for the new virus in Wisconsin, and only a single case has been confirmed so far. The person who was sickened with the virus remains at home and is improving, officials said.