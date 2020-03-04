Wednesday a.m. update: Biden’s Minnesota upset

Cloudy, but most of the state will see temps in the lower 40s. Twin Cities has a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight and lows in the mid-30s. More on Updraft. | Forecast

Click here for today’s radio lineup

Minnesota DFLers have made their decision. And their top choice for president is Joe Biden. The Associated Press called the primary for the former vice president 45 minutes after polls closed. Biden got an 11th hour boost from Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who dropped out of the race Monday and tossed her endorsement to him.

Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren also get Minnesota delegates. The two senators both cleared 15 percent of the vote. Check here for full results. Until the very end of campaigning, Sanders had a 6-point lead on Klobuchar, who was second in the polling.

Klobuchar’s endorsement appears to have swung the vote in Minnesota. “Words can't explain how excited I am,” said Corey Day, Biden’s state director, after the AP called the race for Biden. “Without [Klobuchar's] support, we could never have gotten to this place.”

Across the nation, the race is between Sanders and Biden. The former vice president won Texas and a score of other states, while Sanders’ main prize was California.

Federal authorities are scrambling to keep up with the coronavirus as its death toll rises. The Federal Reserve cut the interest rate by a half-percentage point to try staving off economic damage while the Food and Drug and Administration responded to a shortage of facemasks by allowing health workers to use an industrial respirator mask.

The goal is for U.S. labs to have the capacity to run 1 million COVID-19 tests by the end of the week. However, testing hasn’t gone smoothly so far and Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington state said health professionals have told her that goal is unrealistic. Murray’s state has seen the most cases of the new coronavirus disease and several deaths.

What do you want to know about COVID-19? Submit your questions about the disease caused by the new coronavirus here to help.

Want this in your inbox every morning? Subscribe to the MPR News Update here.