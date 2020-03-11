Olmsted County says it has Minnesota's 4th COVID-19 case

Samples are tested for COVID-19 Tuesday, March 3, at the Minnesota Department of Health. Minnesota now has its fourth confirmed case of COVID-19, this one in Olmsted County.

The county is expected to reveal more information on this case Wednesday afternoon. In a statement, county health officials did not share any information about the age of the person or the severity of their case. COVID-19 is the respiratory disease originating from the novel coronavirus.

The state's first two cases of COVID-19 were in Ramsey and Carver counties. Those patients are recovering at home. On Tuesday, officials announced that an Anoka County resident in their 30s who tested positive for COVID-19 is in critical condition.

More reporting to come. Check back for details.