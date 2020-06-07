Veto-proof majority of Minneapolis council members gives support to dismantling police department

Nine Minneapolis City Council members declared their commitment to defunding and dismantling the Minneapolis Police Department during a gathering at Powderhorn Park on Sunday, along with the community groups Black Visions and Reclaim The Block.

A veto-proof majority of the Minneapolis City Council indicated support Sunday for dismantling the city's police department.

The show of support from nine council members came at a rally at Powderhorn Park calling for defunding of the department, in the wake of the May 25 killing of George Floyd while in police custody.

The council members said past efforts to reform the department have failed, so they are not going to try and implement new training policies or civilian oversight.

But Council Member Phillipe Cunningham said the process will not happen overnight.

"This isn't like, tomorrow we're not going to have a police department and we're going to have this huge gap," he said. "There will be intentional transition and investments and policies. I just want to make sure folks understand that there's not going to be suddenly no one to call when they need help."

Kevin Reich, Linea Palmisano and Lisa Goodman were the three council members not in attendance at Sunday's event. One council seat is vacant.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said Saturday that he does not support dismantling the police department.

In a statement after Sunday's meeting at Powderhorn Park, Frey reiterated that he does not support abolition of the department. He said he pledged to work alongside Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and the community "toward deep, structural reform and addressing systemic racism in police culture. And we’re ready to dig in and enact more community-led, public safety strategies on behalf of our city.”

