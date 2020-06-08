A mural of George Floyd has been painted at the Cup Foods site where Floyd was arrested by Minneapolis police and later died in custody.

Derek Michael Chauvin Courtesy of Hennepin County Jail

The ex-Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the killing of George Floyd will be in court Monday afternoon.

Derek Chauvin was shown on bystander video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, including nearly three minutes while Floyd was unresponsive.

Chauvin was arrested four days later and charged with third-degree murder. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison took over the case and upgraded the charge to second-degree murder last week.

Chauvin is being held in the state prison at Oak Park Heights and is expected to be back in Minneapolis to stand before Hennepin County Judge Jeannice Reding at 12:45 p.m.

Chauvin isn’t expected to enter a formal plea, but his attorney and the court may discuss setting bail for his possible release.

Three other officers have been charged with aiding and abetting in Floyd’s death and are being held on $1 million bail.