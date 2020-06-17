A protester holds a sign that reads "8:46" on June 5, 2020, in Tacoma, Wash., during a protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd. Prosecutors on Wednesday acknowledged that the actual time that Floyd was pinned to the ground by Minneapolis police is seven minutes and 46 seconds, one minute less than eight minutes and 46 seconds that the criminal complaints originally said.

The attorneys prosecuting the case against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and three other former officers said that a mathematical error in the criminal complaints will not affect the cases as they move forward.

The criminal complaints say Chauvin pulled George Floyd out of a squad car on May 25 at 8:19 and 38 seconds and Chauvin held his knee on Floyd's neck until 8:27 and 24 seconds, well after he lost consciousness.

The complaints list the length of time at eight minutes and 46 seconds. But prosecutors acknowledged that the actual time is seven minutes and 46 seconds.

Since Floyd was killed, eight minutes and 46 seconds has become part of the rallying cry in worldwide protests against police brutality.

In a statement, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office says the mistake can be fixed in future court filings, and that the one minute error made no difference in the decision to file charges.

Chauvin is charged with second and third degree murder and second degree manslaughter. Former officers J. Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao, and Thomas K. Lane are each charged with aiding and abetting second degree murder and manslaughter.

All four are scheduled to appear in court for a hearing on June 29.

The Minnesota Attorney General's office is leading the prosecution.