The steeple of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Kimball, Minn., rises in the distance over the deadly crash site of a Minnesota National Guard Blackhawk helicopter on Dec. 5, 2019.

The Minnesota National Guard Wednesday released the results of its investigation into the crash of a Black Hawk helicopter in Stearns County, Minn., last year that killed all three crew members.

From 2019 3 soldiers killed in Minnesota National Guard helicopter crash near St. Cloud

After setting out from the St. Cloud airport on Dec. 5, the crew was conducting a power check on one of its engines when it failed, according to the Guard’s report. The helicopter's second engine was in the idle setting.

The crew didn't recover the aircraft, and it crashed into a farm field at a high rate of speed.

Killed in the crash were 30-year-old Chief Warrant Officer 2 Charles Nord of Perham, 28-year-old Chief Warrant Officer 2 James Rogers Jr. of Winsted and 28-year-old Sgt. Kort Plantenberg of Avon.

The investigation identified several contributing factors, including an engine unit that was incorrectly installed.

The investigation recommended administrative action against the mechanic and inspector who performed and checked the maintenance work. It also recommended additional training for National Guard pilots in responding to emergency procedures.

In a statement, Brig. Gen. Sandy Best, interim adjutant general of the National Guard, said: “It is critical for us to determine what caused this tragic loss of life – not so that we can place blame, but so that we can do everything possible to ensure nothing like this ever happens again."