Severe storms bring large hail, damaging winds, torrential rain to Twin Cities

Overnight storms sparked nearly continuous lightning and thunder for much of the night across the Twin Cities metro area. This was the view from the Dartmouth Bridge near the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Round after round of severe storms brought large hail, damaging winds and torrential rain to the Twin Cities metro area late Sunday into early Monday.

The storms also sparked nearly continuous lightning and thunder for much of the night across the metro area.

Winds gusted to 61 mph at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. As of 6:30 a.m., Xcel Energy reported more than 7,500 homes and businesses without power in the wake of the storms, mostly in the south and west metro.

The Bloomington Fire Department reported early Monday that "fire crews have been responding to numerous incidents since the storms started last evening. Many trees and limbs blocking roads throughout the city."

There were widespread reports of hailstones the size of golf balls or larger. The National Weather Service received a report of tennis-ball-size hail in Loretto in western Hennepin County.

A flash flood warning was in effect until 7:45 a.m. for southern Hennepin, northeastern Scott and northeastern Carver counties as those areas quickly saw several inches of rain. Just after 4 a.m., the National Weather Service reported a 24-hour rain total of 5.52 inches at its office in Chanhassen.

It was the end of a wild weather weekend that also saw severe storms cause damage in northwestern Minnesota on Sunday afternoon, and across southern Minnesota on Saturday.

Quieter weather is expected across the state later Monday. Find forecast updates on MPR Weather's Updraft blog.