Wednesday offered a second day of moderate increases in the count of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota.

Testing levels, however, were low, making it hard to judge if there’s evidence of a change in the disease’s path or simply a statistical blip. Thursday’s data may offer more clues.

There was no immediate explanation for the drop in testing.

Overall, the most recent COVID-19 numbers continue a pattern of rising caseloads and stubbornly persistent levels of hospitalizations.

Here are the latest coronavirus statistics in Minnesota:

62,303 cases confirmed (470 new) via 1,188,288 tests

1,678 deaths (12 new)

5,711 cases requiring hospitalization

335 people remain hospitalized; 154 in intensive care

55,855 patients no longer needing isolation

While current hospitalizations and intensive care cases remain far lower than their late-May peak, they’ve shown an upward swing the past few weeks — along with a stubborn persistence.

Wednesday marked the 13th consecutive day with 300 or more current hospitalizations — a pattern not seen since mid- to late June.

Cases grow among youth, up north

Worries continue about the growth of COVID-19 among younger Minnesotans, including that those infected will inadvertently spread the virus to grandparents and other more vulnerable people.

People in their 20s remain the age group with the highest number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the pandemic — more than 14,500.

The past few days of data show Minnesotans younger than age 20 have been running close to 20-something for most new cases.

The median age of Minnesotans who are confirmed infected is 36. That’s been trending down in recent weeks.

Regionally, the Twin Cities and its suburbs have been driving the counts of newly reported cases. But the disease is present in all parts of the state, including the north, which had largely avoided the outbreak until recently.

Several of the state’s fastest-growing outbreaks relative to population are in northern Minnesota. Beltrami County, home to Bemidji, has seen a steady climb the past few weeks. The county reported 249 cases as of Wednesday.

Meatpacking operations had been hot spots for big outbreaks in southwest, west-central and central Minnesota earlier in the pandemic.

New cases have slowed considerably in recent weeks, although recent cases have also included tests from workers around the Seneca Foods plant in McLeod County, where more than 20 employees have been identified in an outbreak in Glencoe.

‘We are all connected’

Thursday’s counts will come three days after Minnesota health officials, increasingly concerned over reports of despondent residents in long-term care, rolled out new guidance designed to open the door wider to visitors.

“Loneliness, depression, isolation and heartbreak are all safety issues,” Aisha Elmquist, the state’s deputy ombudsman for long-term care, told reporters Monday as she and other public health leaders answered questions around the latest COVID-19 data.

“Everyone needs others,” she added, “including those who live in long-term care settings.”

Most of the people who’ve died from COVID-19 in Minnesota had been living in long-term care. That toll is one of the reasons long-term care has faced steep visitor restrictions.

In early May, the Walz administration unveiled a “battle plan” to safeguard Minnesotans living in long-term care facilities, including expanded testing, more personal protective gear for health workers and a promise to maintain “adequate” staffing when workers fall ill.

It helped drive daily death counts down to mostly single digits. Now, though, officials worry those gains may slip away as COVID-19 ripples across the state.

They said they’re seeing new cases tied to long-term care facilities that they believe are being driven largely by community spread and brought in inadvertently by facility staff as restrictions on daily life loosen and people return to indoor gathering spaces and attend family events.

The big-picture situation in long-term care is “quite positive,” Jan Malcolm said Monday, noting that 90 percent of assisted living facilities in Minnesota and 71 percent of skilled nursing homes have had no cases of COVID-19 in the past 28 days.

Still, state epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Lynfield urged people to stay vigilant against the spread of the disease — wearing masks in indoor gathering places, social distancing and washing hands — and warned that the work to limit spread among vulnerable populations was at risk as people return to public spaces.

“This is fragile and we are very concerned that the progress we have made can be at risk, and can even be lost, if we let up on our precautions,” she said Monday. “We need everyone in Minnesota to be doing their part to limit transmission. We are all connected to each other.”

Developments from around the state

COVID-19 peacetime emergency extended for another 30 days

The peacetime emergency that Gov. Tim Walz has used to manage Minnesota’s coronavirus response will last at least another 30 days.

In a unanimous vote Wednesday, the state Executive Council extended his authority. It gives the Walz administration power to spend money and issue directives without running them past the Legislature first.

“While obviously a great deal has changed since March, some things remain the same, which is we are very much in the middle of the active pandemic and require rapid actions to do our best to keep this epidemic under control,” Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said.

Republican legislators argue the Walz powers have been in place for too long and should be reined in. Walz first declared the health emergency in March.

— Brian Bakst | MPR News

