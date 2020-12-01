Budget forecast to set tone for COVID-19 relief talks

Minnesota has been on a budget rollercoaster in 2020, lurching from projected surpluses to steep deficits to revenue upswings more recently.

A new forecast due Tuesday will offer the latest turn. And it will dictate how talks around a business and worker relief package will go as Gov. Tim Walz pushes for a deal that could be ratified by lawmakers soon.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it exceedingly difficult to predict the state’s finances.

“It will not be the simplest of forecasts,” said Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Jim Schowalter.

It has been several months since the state finance team has taken a hard look at both spending patterns and tax collections. In February, Minnesota’s treasury was in solid shape and a $1.5 billion surplus was estimated for the current two-year budget.

That report was released within weeks of the coronavirus hitting the U.S. in a significant way, leading to business shutdowns and other restrictions in Minnesota. By May, that surplus had evaporated and a $2.5 billion deficit was projected to amass by June 2021. The outlook was even worse two years further down the track.

Schowalter, who recently took the finance post under Gov. Tim Walz but who held the job for many years under the last administration, said the pandemic has been economically volatile.

“It’s been incredibly difficult to pin down where Minnesota is at because this pandemic, this COVID-19 is unlike anything we’ve seen before,” he said. “Usually when you do a forecast, you base it on prior experience, prior understanding of how things work. We don’t know how a pandemic is going to affect the economy, how it’s going to affect people’s decisions and what’s going to happen in the future.”

In five of the six months since the dire May report, Minnesota’s tax collections have outstripped expectations — sometimes by a lot. Just for this fiscal year, which began in July, there’s been $800 million that’s come in more than projected.

Here’s what we don’t know: What’s been happening with state programs.

Economic downturns usually mean more people are accessing state assistance or become dependent on government services. The state is spending a lot on combating the virus itself, although much of that has been covered by federal dollars.

Also, these forecasts look five years ahead, so it involves educated guesswork on how the job market will look, how industry will fare and what consumer confidence levels will be.

Earlier in the fall, restaurants were beginning to make up lost ground, fitness clubs saw membership recover and other entertainment venues were slowly but surely coming back to life.

Then all were ordered to significantly scale back or shut down all together for four weeks. There won’t be many holiday gatherings staged by companies or groups, which is another blow to the hospitality sector even when they can reopen.

On the flip side, all this promising news about vaccines could quickly end the economic hibernation. And if there’s pent-up travel, major purchases or hiring expansions in the offing, that will boost tax revenue. Also unknown is whether Congress and the president — either the current one or the next one — will approve a federal coronavirus relief plan and what that will look like.

A deep deficit would make Minnesota lawmakers hesitant to dig the hole even deeper.

A projected surplus would increase the pressure to approve a deal soon.

Even if there’s a modest deficit, the Legislature and Walz could decide to pull from Minnesota’s budget reserve that’s now around $2.4 billion.

Typically, they’re reluctant to use that money because it can blunt budget cuts later.

But the thinking is some of these businesses won’t survive and people whose paychecks disappeared because of restrictions need the help now. It could cost the state more in lost tax revenue or government services if a rescue plan comes too late.

Walz said Monday there were light discussions over the holiday weekend. There are different proposals on the table — from loans to grants to tax breaks. Some leading lawmakers were waiting on the forecast before committing to anything. This report got moved up two days to keep negotiations moving.

Walz said it’s still possible that a special session would happen this week if there’s a deal struck.

“The different ideas are being vetted out,” Walz said. “We’re at the point now we’re trying to meld them all together.”