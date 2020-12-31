Cube Critics Euan Kerr and Marcheta Fornoff list their personal top 10 movies of 2020
After having listeners list their favorite films of the past year Cube Critics Euan Kerr and Marcheta Fornoff revealed their personal top five films of the year.
Marcheta’s top five
5) Run
4) First Cow (Web extra: listen to First Cow director Kelly Reichardt talk about her work)
2) Time
1) Minari
Euan’s top five
4) Soul (Web extra: click here to listen to the Minnesota connections behind Soul.)
3) Lovers Rock
2) Nomadland
1) News of the World (Web extra: click here to listen to an interview with Paulette Jiles, author of the novel on which the movie is based)
