After having listeners list their favorite films of the past year Cube Critics Euan Kerr and Marcheta Fornoff revealed their personal top five films of the year.

Cube Critics name their 10 best films of 2020

Marcheta’s top five

5) Run

4) First Cow (Web extra: listen to First Cow director Kelly Reichardt talk about her work)

3) Sound of Metal

2) Time

1) Minari

Euan’s top five

5) Truth “La Verite”

4) Soul (Web extra: click here to listen to the Minnesota connections behind Soul.)

3) Lovers Rock

2) Nomadland

1) News of the World (Web extra: click here to listen to an interview with Paulette Jiles, author of the novel on which the movie is based)

